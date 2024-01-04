Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,427 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

