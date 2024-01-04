Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

