BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,988 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 43,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.