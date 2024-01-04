BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,502. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

