BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 149,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1,792.6% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 625,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $149.03. 223,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,808. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

