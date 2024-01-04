BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $395.97. The stock had a trading volume of 193,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.