BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,125,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.