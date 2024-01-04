Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $140,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTO stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,147. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

