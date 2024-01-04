Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.62% of Allegion worth $148,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $7,328,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 76,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

