Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $158,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.90. 319,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,487. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

