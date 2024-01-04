Brown Advisory Inc. Has $174.20 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,725 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $174,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after acquiring an additional 421,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $278.28. 18,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.15. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $286.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Get Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.