Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $137,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $9,579,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,858. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.