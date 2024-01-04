Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.99% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $92,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

SCHM stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

