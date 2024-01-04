Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 333,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

