Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 85,200 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

