Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,857,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 302,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.