Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

