Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 5.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $245,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,357,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after buying an additional 1,290,640 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $700,921 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,524. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

