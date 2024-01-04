Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,763,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520,383 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $289,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.73. 200,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

