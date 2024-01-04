Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,442 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.39% of Align Technology worth $325,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Align Technology stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.66. 136,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.27. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

