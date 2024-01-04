Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 48,375 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Ecolab worth $368,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 162.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.45. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

