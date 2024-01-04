SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,736 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of SBA Communications worth $387,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after acquiring an additional 161,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,701. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

