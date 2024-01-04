Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,631 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 4.01% of Dynatrace worth $550,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.1 %

DT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 278,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,499. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.