Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,728,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,052 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.36% of Marvell Technology worth $634,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.99. 1,199,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

