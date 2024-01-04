Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $75.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

