Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 51,039 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $445,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.01. 265,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

