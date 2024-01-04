Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $796.14 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $917.56 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $923.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $802.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

