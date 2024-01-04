Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,274,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 719,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,046,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 535,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 760,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 167,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

