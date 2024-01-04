Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

