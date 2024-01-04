NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $7,764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $15,065,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Several analysts have commented on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

