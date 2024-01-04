NorthRock Partners LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $219.04 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.96 and a 12 month high of $227.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

