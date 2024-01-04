NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 4,996 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.