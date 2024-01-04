Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104,130 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Adobe worth $1,155,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $571.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

