Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 3,659 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 1.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

