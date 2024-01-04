Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Boosted by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.02. 27,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,482. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

