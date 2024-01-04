Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Peak Financial Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 68,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,845. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

