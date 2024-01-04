SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Cut by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 18.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPYG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.