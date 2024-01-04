19,394 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 585,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 340.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 265,195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter worth $12,089,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares during the last quarter.

FJUL stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

