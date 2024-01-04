Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $430.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day moving average of $409.47. The company has a market capitalization of $344.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

