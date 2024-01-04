BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 1.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of BCE worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in BCE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BCE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCE opened at $40.27 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

