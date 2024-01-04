FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 49.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $5.64 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

