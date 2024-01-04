48,315 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

