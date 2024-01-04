Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,629 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,576,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after acquiring an additional 827,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

