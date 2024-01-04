Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 402,451 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 198,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 362,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.