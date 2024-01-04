Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAE opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

