American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $188.74

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.74 and last traded at $187.99, with a volume of 1168476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.39.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

