iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.7% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $73.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

