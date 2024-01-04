Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Aflac stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

