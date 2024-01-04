QuantumScape Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 37,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 182% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,210 call options.

QuantumScape Trading Up 25.7 %

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,223,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.95. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,022.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

