Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Gap Down to $25.57

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $24.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 8,870,432 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

